DS Graduate Showcase

Graduate fellows present their research

Wednesday, February 15, 12:30-2:00 PM

Old Library 224 and on Zoom

Please join us on Wednesday, February 15 for refreshments and presentations by this year’s Digital Scholarship Graduate Fellows. The DSGF program is an annual opportunity for graduate students to cultivate digital skills to support their research.

This year’s fellows have designed and implemented a range of digital methods for presenting their work and engaging with cultural objects — including maps, diagrams, and annotations. They will demo their projects and discuss the tools and methods available to support similar work.

Mallory Fitzpatrick (Classics): Storymaps: Detailing Images in a Digital Space

Alexis White (History of Art): HTML for Organizing and Presenting Research

Kari Fossum (Classical & Near Eastern Archaeology): Mapping Money and Movement

Learn more about the program and current and past fellows here.