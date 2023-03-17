Digital Scholarship Research Institute for Tri-Co Faculty and Staff

Call for Applications

The Digital Scholarship Research Institute (DSRI) is a two-day intensive institute for Tri-Co faculty and staff to explore interdisciplinary digital scholarship research and teaching methods through hands-on workshops and guided practices. We welcome both faculty and staff new to digital scholarship and those interested in taking their skills to the next level. You can expect to gain experience with key digital scholarship tools and methods for digital publishing and working with data, while also learning about local digital scholarship communities and support.

The Digital Scholarship Research Institute will be hosted in the newly renovated Lutnick Library at Haverford College from May 2-3, 2023. Workshops and events will be held 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. on May 2nd, and 9:00 A.M. – 2:30 P.M. on May 3rd. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be catered on both days, and a beer and wine reception with hors d’oeuvres will be provided on the first day. This year’s workshops will include HTML & CSS, Data Cleaning with Open Refine, and OpenAI/ChatGPT.

Because an essential aspect of the DSRI is building community among Tri-Co faculty and staff members interested in digital scholarship, participants are expected to commit to attending the full experience and to attend all of the workshops, seminars, and events during this time. (See childcare options provided or recommended by Bryn Mawr | Haverford | and Swarthmore.)

Space is limited, so please register by Monday, April 3, 2023.

Register

The DSRI is sponsored by Bryn Mawr College’s LITS, Haverford College Libraries, and Swarthmore Libraries. The Tri-Co DSRI was developed as part of the NEH-sponsored Digital Humanities Research Institute hosted at the CUNY Grad Center in June 2018.