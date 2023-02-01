The Digital Scholarship Graduate Fellows Program is offering an opportunity for graduate students to develop digital competencies, learn about the field of digital scholarship, and experiment with digital tools to support their research and teaching. Fellows are introduced to important digital scholarship skills and topics such as the command line, html/css, GitHub/markdown, project management, digital pedagogy, data management and metadata, GIS, digital archives and exhibitions, AI/machine learning, 3D and immersive digital scholarship, and more.

During the fall semester, fellows are supported by a stipend to participate in the seminar, develop skills in digital scholarship, and discover digital scholarship research in their fields. Each fellow will create a professional website, choose an area of specialization to develop, and present their work at the Digital Scholarship Research Fair. During the spring semester, fellows have the opportunity to be hired as a Digital Scholarship Graduate Assistants and continue to develop their skills by applying them to faculty and staff led digital scholarship projects, supporting digital scholarship in the classroom, creating and teaching workshops for undergraduate and graduate students, and a variety of other activities. To learn more about the program, please email us.

2022-2023

Mallory Fitzpatrick

Mallory received her B.A. in classical languages from John Carroll University in 2019, with a second major in Professional Writing. In 2022 she received her M.A. from Bryn Mawr College with a thesis entitled “Beyond Augustus as Aeneas: Parallels between Ascanius and Octavian in Vergil’s Aeneid.” As a classicist, she’s interested in using digital scholarship to further research in philology and literature through tools like the Classical Languages Toolkit. But after working with Bryn Mawr’s Special Collections on a number of projects, she remains deeply engaged with the material culture of the classics and also looks forward to building on previous experience with 3D printing and digital exhibitions. Digital scholarship is an exciting and important piece of the interdisciplinary approach that she favors.

Kari Fossum

Kari is a second-year graduate student in the Department of Classical and Near Eastern Archaeology. She received her B.A. in Classics from Mount Holyoke College in 2021. Her research interests include connectivity, mobility, and identity formation in Archaic Greece, Greek colonization, especially around the Black Sea and on its northern shore, and Greco-Scythian interaction. She is also interested in metallurgy and numismatics. As a Digital Scholarship Graduate Fellow, Kari hopes to explore archaeological applications for coding, especially using Python, as well as other digital tools, like GIS, that can facilitate archaeological research in areas where fieldwork is not possible.

Alexis White

Alexis White is a graduate student in the History of Art at Bryn Mawr College. She received an MFA from Cornell University in 2020 following a career in garment design and production. During her time at Bryn Mawr, Alexis has worked as a graduate advisor to student researchers in the college’s Special Collections. Her own research is focused on American art in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Past fellows

2021-2022

Meg Hankel (History of Art)

Meg Hankel is a doctoral student in the history of art. She specializes in the history of photography, modern and contemporary art, and new media. She earned an MA degree in art history from the University of Georgia in 2017, and a BA in art history from Columbia College Chicago in 2009. Her dissertation research focuses on the stereograph and the use of 3D technologies (such as VR) in contemporary art practices. Other research interests include the intersection of art, gaming, and the theory of play, as well as the development of color technology in analog and digital photography.

Meriç Özölçer (History of Art)

Meriç is a third-year MA student focussing on Byzantine and Medieval Islamic Art & Architecture. She has a B.A. degree in Psychology from Boğaziçi University and an MSt in Late Antique and Byzantine Studies from University of Oxford. She is interested in how movement unfolds within architectural space and material environment, giving rise to the experience of ritual. As a digital scholarship fellow, she aims to learn about how these processes can be visualized.

Clare Rasmussen (Classical and Near Eastern Archaeology)

Clare Rasmussen is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Classical and Near Eastern Archaeology. Before coming to Bryn Mawr, she received her B.A. as a double major in Anthropology and Classical Archaeology from the University of Michigan (2015) and a M.A. in Classics from the University of Arizona (2017). She earned another M.A. in Classical and Near Eastern Archaeology from Bryn Mawr College (2020). Her research interests include aqueducts, hydraulic technology and infrastructure, Greek and Roman city planning, urban architecture, and cultural identity in the Roman provinces. She was attracted to Digital Scholarship as it intersects with her dissertation research on the socio-cultural aspects of water supply systems in Near Eastern Roman cities. She is eager to investigate ancient Roman water systems using ArgGIS and learn data visualization and management tools.

Tie Taylor (Graduate School of Social Work)

Tie Taylor is a first year graduate student in the Social Work program. They are on the clinical track. Although Tie’s background is in Elementary Education (M.S.Ed University of Pennslyvania), their interests are mainly guided by the urgent nature of social justice. Tie is inspired to research the intersections of mental illness, the disability justice framework, and access to life-changing and life-sustaining technology.