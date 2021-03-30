DS Graduate Showcase 2021

Digital Scholarship Graduate Showcase

Thursday, April 1, 2021 4:00 – 5:30 PM

Join the 2020-2021 Digital Scholarship Graduate Fellows for a virtual showcase, featuring brief presentations by current and past fellows on how they’re using computational and digital methods such as data visualization, text mining, and geospatial analysis to enhance research and teaching in the humanities.

Presentations:

Zach Silvia (Archaeology) — Open-Source Multispectral Remote Sensing in QGIS

Thu Ta (Classics) — Voyant: Text Mining Classical Texts

Kristen Patterson (Classics) — CLTK: Natural Language Processing for Classics

Molly Kuchler (Classics) — Mapping Victory Networks in the Ancient Mediterranean

The Digital Scholarship Graduate Fellows Program is opportunity for Bryn Mawr graduate students to build digital skills and explore new research methods.