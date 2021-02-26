Domains Exploration Week 2021

Do you want to create your own website, but don’t know where to start? Are you looking to boost your web publishing skills? Join Digital Scholarship and LITS for Domains Exploration Week, a celebration of the tools and resources for web publishing available to the Bryn Mawr community. Starting on Monday, March 15th, Digital Scholarship will be sharing lessons, resources, and challenges to enable students to create their own digital spaces with confidence. After signing up for your own domain through our Domain of One’s Own platform, learn to install and deploy web apps like WordPress, Omeka, and Scalar to display your content. We’ll also offer resources for learning HTML/CSS and designing with accessibility in mind. Don’t have any content of your own to share just yet? No worries, we’ve got just the thing – we’ll be providing digital “craft kits” with images, text, embeddable video, and other tools, so you can focus on sharpening your skills.

Sign up here to be added to our Slack channel and get notified when the event website goes live. The majority of the activities are asynchronous, and designed to be completed at your own pace, but we’ll also be hosting workshops and office hours throughout the week to support you on your web publishing journey – stay tuned for further information!