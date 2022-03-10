WordPress Website Week 2022

Do you want to create your own website, but don’t know where to start?

Are you looking to boost your web publishing skills?

Join Digital Scholarship and LITS for WordPress Website Week, a celebration of website making powered by WordPress– A tool and resource for web publishing available to the Bryn Mawr community.

After signing up for your own domain through our Domain of One’s Own platform, learn to install and deploy your WordPress site at out “Welcome to WWW” event Friday, March 25th. All our event details, resources, and challenges will be available on our website here: https://digitalscholarship.brynmawr.edu/domains/

We’ll also offer resources for learning WordPress, along with HTML/CSS and other web skills, on our content resources page on our website.

Don’t have any content of your own to share just yet? No worries, we’ve got just the thing – we’ll be providing digital “content kits” with images, text, embeddable video, and other tools, so you can focus on sharpening your skills.

Sign up here to be added to our Slack channel and check out our website (updates to come!). The majority of the activities are asynchronous and designed to be completed at your own pace, but we’ll also be hosting workshops and office hours throughout the week to support you on your web publishing journey

Here are the links to our events!

WordPress Website Week Introduction and Reclaim Host Session

WordPress Website Workshop

Intro to HTML/CSS

Questions? Email digitialscholarship@brynmawr.edu