Spring 2021 Digital Scholarship Workshops

Practical Geographic Information Systems (GIS): A Workshop Series

Instructor: Zachary Silvia

Date & Time: February 20, 2021

Location: Zoom

This workshop is the first in a series of four sessions aimed towards promoting the use of Geographic Imaging Systems (GIS) in the Arts and Sciences. We will focus on the open-source, completely free GIS app known as QGIS and learn some of the most basic GIS tools so you can make your maps better. The first session will feature an overview of the two major GIS applications – QGIS and ArcGIS. We will talk about the merits of both programs so you can decide which is best for you. We will talk about some key GIS concepts and analytical tools that you can use in either program.

A Beginner’s Guide to Coding With html

Instructor: Kristen Patterson

Date & Time: March 10, 2021

Location: Zoom

This workshop, coinciding with the Domain of One’s Own Challenge, will instruct participants on the basics of html and css coding and introduce them to some basic programs and resources necessary for writing web pages. This basic lesson will enable participants to customize their own professional, responsive website using an html5 UP template and upload it using Domain of One’s Own. The goal of this workshop is to provide participants with a more sophisticated understanding of how websites are written, some hands-on experience coding/customizing their own site, and the resources to continue developing their skill with html and css.

Textual analysis and distant reading with Voyant tools

Instructor: Thu Ta

Date & Time: April 5, 2021

Location: Zoom

This workshop will focus on textual analysis using the “Voyant Tools” open source, web-based application. Voyant tools allows us to analyze multiple texts from any authors, and to identify text patterns and links between specific words in an efficient manner. This provides us with new information that might otherwise have been overlooked in close reading, thus opening the texts to new lines of inquiry. We will discuss textual analysis, the concept of distant reading, and discuss how they help with research. Then we will use Voyant Tools to identify term frequencies, contexts and relations in a specific corpus of works, which will provide us with new perspectives with which to identify areas of interest and formulate questions.

