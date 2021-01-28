Hack the TriCo 2021: Feb 2 & 3

Join us next week on Tuesday, Feb 2nd & Wed, Feb 3rd for our annual Tri-Co Hackathon! Please register here by Sunday, Jan 31st if you’d like to attend.

About the TriCo Hackathon

THE EVENT

The Tri-Co Hackathon aims to bring teams of students from Haverford, Swarthmore, and Bryn Mawr together in collaborative learning through engagement with digital technology and programming.

EXPERIENCE

No experience necessary! This event is for all students – from coding neophytes to seasoned Computer Science majors. See Digital Scholarship’s resource list below for more info on how to get started with building web pages and/or apps.

Register here

START EXPLORING THE WORLD OF WEB & APP DEV TODAY! No need to wait! Digital Scholarship has created a curated list of resources to help you along your app or web dev journey you can start exploring before the Hackathon and DS’s Open Labs on Tuesday: https://hav.to/7tm

🎯2021 HACKATHON SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Feb 2nd, 10am – 5pm ET

10-11 am – WELCOME! Ice Breakers & project theme groups

11-1 pm – Open Labs on Gather for a live session to work through your questions

1-2 pm – Lunch Break

2-3 pm – Regroup, Recap & Realign

3-5/? pm – Group Work & Slack Help Channel is open

Wed, Feb 3rd, 10am – 5pm ET

10am-2 pm – Development

1-1:30 pm – Review Presentation Template

1:30-3:30 pm – Work on Presentation & Final Development

3:30-5 pm – Presentations & Awards!

📚 Digital Scholarship has created a curated resource list for those who would like to begin learning how to do web and app development pre-hack. We’ll be sending a more detailed email to registrants on Monday, Feb 1st with all the details.

Reach out with any questions. snickel@hc