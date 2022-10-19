October Digital Scholarship Events

So many things are happening at and around Bryn Mawr in the next week! Here’s a selection of digital-scholarship-related events and news items:

Associate Professor Seung-Youn Oh (Political Science) and Assistant Professor Lauren Restrepo (Cities) will be presenting their research at a Faculty Works In Progress Lunch at 12:45-2:00 PM on Thursday, October 20. Both projects are supported by Digital Bryn Mawr Project Grants.

Digital Scholarship Summer Fellows Cameron Boucher, Rafiun Haque, Adrianna Morsey, and Arlowe Willingham will be presenting on The Critical Web Design Toolkit, at the Bucknell Digital Scholarship Conference (Thursday ,October 20 2:00 – 3:00 PM; registration closed).

Haverford will be hosting a symposium: Digital Counterpoints: Exploring Similarity in Renaissance Music Symposium (Thursday, October 20 through Saturday, October 22).

Monday, October 24: Bryn Mawr’s Makerspace will be hosting a Crochet Granny Square Tutorial in the Park first floor lobby from 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM.

Tuesday, October 25: Bryn Mawr will be hosting data artist and visualization designer Giorgia Lupi for a talk on Data Humanism, 4:30-5:30 PM @ Bryn Mawr (hosted by the President’s Office)

Wednesday, October 26: Monument Lab’s Paul Farber will be presenting at the Visual Culture Colloquium: Monument Lab: On Civic Practice and Possibility 12:30-2:00 PM (Visual Culture Colloquium)

