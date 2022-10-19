October Digital Scholarship Events

So many things are happening at and around Bryn Mawr in the next week! Here’s a selection of digital-scholarship-related events and news items:
-
Associate Professor Seung-Youn Oh (Political Science) and Assistant Professor Lauren Restrepo (Cities) will be presenting their research at a at 12:45-2:00 PM on Thursday, October 20. Both projects are supported by .
-
Digital Scholarship Summer Fellows Cameron Boucher, Rafiun Haque, Adrianna Morsey, and Arlowe Willingham will be presenting on , at the (Thursday ,October 20 2:00 – 3:00 PM; registration closed).
-
Thursday, October 20 through Saturday, October 22).
- Monday, October 24: Bryn Mawr’s Makerspace will be hosting a Crochet Granny Square Tutorial in the Park first floor lobby from 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM.
-
, 4:30-5:30 PM @ Bryn Mawr (hosted by the President’s Office)
-
Wednesday, October 26: Monument Lab’s Paul Farber will be presenting at the Visual Culture Colloquium: 12:30-2:00 PM (Visual Culture Colloquium)
- Ongoing events
-
- If you haven’t seen it yet, definitely drop by the exhibit Why Build Bryn Mawr? A Rough Draft in Stone which will be on display in Canaday (Class of 1912 Rare Book Room) through December 16. Also check out the digital exhibit for additional content, student blog posts, and data visualizations.
- Stop by Digital Scholarship Office Hours on Thursdays in the DMCL, 12:00 – 2:00 PM. If you have a question but can’t make it to office hours, please email help@brynmawr.edu.