Categories
Digital Scholarship Summer Fellows Events Lectures News Projects

October Digital Scholarship Events

So many things are happening at and around Bryn Mawr in the next week! Here’s a selection of digital-scholarship-related events and news items:

    • If you haven’t seen it yet, definitely drop by the exhibit Why Build Bryn Mawr? A Rough Draft in Stone which will be on display in Canaday (Class of 1912 Rare Book Room) through December 16. Also check out the digital exhibit for additional content, student blog posts, and data visualizations.
    • Stop by Digital Scholarship Office Hours on Thursdays in the DMCL, 12:00 – 2:00 PM. If you have a question but can’t make it to office hours, please email help@brynmawr.edu.