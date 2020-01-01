Communities of Learning

The Digital Scholarship Program periodically offers ongoing learning opportunities open to students, faculty, and staff. These are welcoming, collaborative groups with a shared interest in learning a new tech skill.

Spring 2020

Python Community of Learning – meets Wednesdays from 3:00-4:00 PM in the Digital Media & Collaboration Lab (Carpenter Library)

Past

Have an idea for a Community of Learning? Contact us at digitalscholarship@brynmawr.edu!