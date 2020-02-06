The Digital Scholarship Graduate Showcase

Join the Digital Scholarship Graduate Fellows on February 17th for updates on the digital tools and resources they have learned and obtained this past year. Each presenter will briefly discuss the skills they have gained, relevant to their interests.

Please join us on the 17th from 4:00-6:00 pm in Old Library 224.

If you have any questions, please email: digitalscholarship@brynmawr.edu

You can make a reservation for the showcase at: https://brynmawr.libcal.com/event/6467577