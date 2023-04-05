Updated Spring 2023 Digital Scholarship Drop-In Hours

We’ve expanded DS office hours to Fridays!

Curious about Digital Scholarship? Have an idea for a digital research project? Want to build a website but don’t know where to start? Swing by the Carpenter Library Digital Media & Collaboration Lab for Digital Scholarship Drop-In Hours every Thursday & Friday 12:00 – 2:00 pm in April to learn more about digital tools and methods such as web publishing, mapping, textual analysis, data visualization and more, and for help troubleshooting specific programs including Timeline JS and Storymaps!

We also have two upcoming office hours for help with specific tools and applications:

See this calendar for the full list of upcoming Digital Scholarship events.