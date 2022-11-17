Hiring for Greek Drama / Black Lives Project

Digital Scholarship Project Assistant

Greek Drama / Black Lives

Description

Greek Drama / Black Lives is an ACLS sponsored project designed to restore and fortify relationships between Bryn Mawr College, the Community College of Philadelphia, and the E. M. Stanton School in South Philadelphia through a year of vibrant outreach programming that builds to a collaborative production of a play adapted from Euripides’ Medea. The play has been reconceived to center questions of race and familial conflict and their impact on Medea’s children.

The Digital Scholarship Project Assistant will collaborate on the development and design of a public-facing website supported by a Digital Bryn Mawr Grant that provides engaging and long-term access to materials related to the new production and to outreach programing associated with it. Work may include: collaborative coding, web design and development, web content editing, graphic design, accessibility testing, user testing, and other duties as assigned.

When: December 2022 – May 2023. Must have 4-6 hours weekly.

Required Qualifications

Ability to pursue work independently and collaborate actively with a team when needed

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Excellent attention to detail

Willingness to learn and troubleshoot new technologies

Interest in web design and digital publishing

Preferred Qualifications

Interest in / experience with front-end web development (HTML, CSS, Javascript)

Interest in / experience with UX design and graphic design for the web

Interest in / experience with web accessibility and universal design

Interest in theater, classical mythology, and/or community engagement

How to Apply:

Please email a resume and cover letter to Stella Fritzell (sfritzell@brynmawr.edu) using the heading “Greek Drama / Black Lives : Digital Scholarship Project Assistant”. We will begin reviewing applications Monday, December 5 and continue until the position is filled.

All students are welcome to apply, regardless of major or experience with digital scholarship, web publishing, or coding.