Hiring for Built Environment Oral Histories project

Digital Scholarship Project Assistant position

Built Environment Oral Histories Project

LITS is seeking to hire a student researcher who is interested in oral history and historic preservation issues in Philadelphia to work on a Digital Bryn Mawr Grant project directed by Professor Min Kyung Lee (Growth and Structure of Cities) in collaboration with the Career and Civic Engagement Center.

Description

Oral history is a method of interviewing, recording, and archiving life histories of individuals. The goal of this project is to use this method to develop histories of the Philadelphia built environment. This job will entail generating student resources for direct engagement on preservation issues in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia.

You will work with the Friends of the Germantown YWCA to identify individuals who would be willing to be interviewed as part of an oral history project related to the preservation of the YWCA building in Germantown. You will also conduct research into possible research sites related to the preservation issues that the group is advocating. This research and production will be the basis for a praxis oral history course to be offered in Fall 2023. This position could potentially extend into a teaching assistant position for this course.

The student researcher will gain practical skills in oral history and experience with community organizing in Philadelphia. For this position, you will be required to enroll and attend the Oral History Training Institute at the Science History Institute January 2-5 in Philadelphia. Your tuition and equipment will be covered, and you will be paid for your time to attend the program. You will work closely with Liv Raddatz (Praxis) and Min Kyung Lee (Cities). The compensation is $11.40 at 10hrs/week.

(For more about the Oral History Training Institute: https://www.sciencehistory.org/event/oral-history-training-institute-202301)

Requirements

The position will be 10h/week and will include participating in a 3-day oral history training over the winter break. It will also require some travel to Germantown.

Interest and some experience in urban history (e.g. previous coursework in Cities, History, etc.)

Interest in learning technical skills in digital recording, editing and producing audio

Demonstrated ability to work independently

Strong oral communication – willing to learn how to interview and to conduct them

Strong organization skills – precise and timely

Application

Deadline: December 12

To apply: please email Min Kyung Lee (mlee9@brynmawr.edu) with the following:

1 page max about why you are interested in this position.

Current resume with relevant coursework listed.

Zoom interviews will occur the week of Dec 12.