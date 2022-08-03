Graduate Fellows Program call for applicants

The Digital Scholarship Graduate Fellows program is an opportunity for Bryn Mawr graduate students to build digital skills and explore interdisciplinary research. Fellows participate in a bi-weekly community of learning, where they gain familiarity with a range of digital scholarship tools, skills, and methods, and bring disciplinary knowledge to bear on conversations about technology, research, and pedagogy.

A stipend of $1,000 supports participation in the fellowship, including: attendance at biweekly meetings and workshops, individual work on a project or learning plan to build discipline-relevant skills, and presentation at the Digital Scholarship Graduate Showcase. During and after the program, fellows will also have opportunities to be hired by Library & Information Technology Services as Digital Scholarship Graduate Assistants and continue to develop their skills by applying them to faculty and staff-led digital scholarship projects, teaching workshops, and other activities.

Apply by September 5 for the 2022-2023 cohort. We welcome applications from graduate students pursuing research degrees in any department who have completed at least one year of their degree program. Applicants are strongly encouraged to discuss the program with their advisors prior to applying. View and submit the application form here.

Application Form

Please reach out to Alice McGrath (amcgrath1@brynmawr.edu) with any questions you may have.