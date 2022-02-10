Digital Scholarship Summer Fellows Program 2022

Now hiring for 2022 program on Critical Web Design

Dates: May 31-August 5

Apply by March 7

The Digital Scholarship Summer Fellows program is a paid, full-time summer internship opportunity for Bryn Mawr students to learn digital research and publication methods and gain professional experience by collaborating on public-facing digital scholarship projects. Over the course of ten weeks, fellows explore key issues and methods in digital scholarship, critical making, and multi-modal research through a combination of hands-on work, instruction, and discussion. Fellows will also have opportunities to attend and present at conferences, create a personal website, and learn about careers in libraries, archives, and digital technology.

The 2022 cohort will collaborate on developing a critical web design toolkit and building web publishing infrastructure for multiple projects, including 1) an annotated, bilingual digital edition of a literary text and 2) a minimal, static website builder that can be used for digital exhibitions and exhibition websites. Working with the program director and other mentors, fellows will learn the basics of front-end web development and explore various considerations for social-justice-oriented infrastructure design, including: disability access, environmental sustainability, the digital divide, language divides, and information equity. The team will engage with these concepts in order to design and develop tools for digital publishing and faculty-led digital scholarship projects. They will also collaborate on creating learning resources for the Bryn Mawr community.

Through project work, fellows will gain experience with:

Front-end web development (HTML, CSS, Javascript)

UX design and graphic design for the web

Web accessibility and universal design

Text encoding and multi-lingual digital resources

Project management

Collaborative coding and version control (git)

Digital collections and metadata

The environmental impact of digital technologies

The digital divide

Agile development, including user testing, review, and feedback

All continuing Bryn Mawr students are welcome to apply on JobX, regardless of major or experience with digital scholarship, web publishing, or coding. We particularly encourage applications from students who are Black, Indigenous, people of color, or from other underrepresented groups. Review of applications will begin Monday, March 7, and continue until all positions are filled.

Apply now

Job requirements

Work for this position will be conducted on campus, primarily in Carpenter Library.

Students will be expected to:

Work on a 9-5 schedule Monday through Friday

Learn and troubleshoot new technologies

Collaborate actively with a team and pursue work independently as needed

Follow campus community guidelines and public health guidelines

Successful applicants will possess:

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Willingness to learn and experiment with digital tools and methods

Interest in or experience with any of the following: digital scholarship, front-end or back-end web development, visual media, graphic design, languages and literatures in translation, computer science, environmental studies, social justice, disability studies, critical digital studies, digital collections and exhibitions

Review of applications will begin Monday, March 7, and continue until all positions are filled.

To learn more about past cohorts and projects at the DSSF program page. Please contact Alice McGrath with any questions.