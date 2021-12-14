Hiring students for a digital scholarship project in Russian literature

The Digital Scholarship department is hiring two Bryn Mawr undergraduates with Russian language knowledge to work on a project directed by José Vergara (Assistant Professor of Russian).

About the project

“Encyclopedia of the Dog: Annotations to Sasha Sokolov’s *Between Dog and Wolf*”

Sasha Sokolov is one of the best-known Russian classics of the second half of the twentieth century. His work has significantly influenced the development of contemporary Russian literature, and most authors openly recognize the role Sokolov’s oeuvre has played on their creative formation and maturation. His three novels—A School for Fools (1976), Between Dog and Wolf (1980), and Palisandriia (1985, translated as Astrophobia)—embody the author’s idiosyncratic and peculiar style, a feature that has challenged translators and critics for decades.

Our project aims to overcome the lack of suitable tools necessary to enter Sokolov’s complex literary world by creating a complete and freely accessible bilingual digital commentary to his second novel. Once complete, the reader will have the ability to go through the book, either in Russian or English or both languages simultaneously, and click on words, expressions, sentences, or entire paragraphs in order to better grasp the various meanings, allusions, and layers of the text.

About the position

Title: Digital Scholarship Project Assistant

Duties: collaborate with staff, faculty, and other students on a digital scholarship project involving a Russian/English annotated digital edition of a Russian novel. Work may include: proofreading & preparing text for annotation and publication, data processing using Python, designing and developing a website, other duties as assigned.

Required qualifications:

Russian language knowledge

Experience with python programming

Willingness to learn and troubleshoot new technologies

Excellent attention to detail

Strong written and oral communication skills

Ability to collaborate and work independently

Preferred qualifications:

Experience with python, the command line, or other programming languages

Familiarity with HTML, XML

Interest in/experience with Russian literature, translation, editing, literary analysis and interpretation

Interest in/experience with digital scholarship, web design, web development

Details:

Department: LITS

Time frame: January-May 2022 with possibility for extension

Rate: $11.15/hour

Hours: 3-5/week

To apply

Email your resume to digitalscholarship@brynmawr.edu. Please answer these questions in the body of the email:

What interests you about this project? Describe any skills or knowledge that you feel would help you productively contribute to this work Are you eligible for work-study through Bryn Mawr

Review of applications will begin January 3 and continue until all positions are filled.

Questions? Email digitalscholarship@brynmawr.edu