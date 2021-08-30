Apply for 2021-2022 DS Graduate Fellows Program

The Digital Scholarship Graduate Fellows program is an opportunity for Bryn Mawr graduate students to build digital skills and explore interdisciplinary research. Fellows participate in a bi-weekly community of learning, where they gain familiarity with a range of digital scholarship tools, skills, and methods, and bring disciplinary knowledge to bear on conversations about technology, research, and pedagogy.

The fellowship carries a stipend of $1,000 to support participation in seminars, pursuit of an individual learning plan to build discipline-relevant skills, and presentation at the Digital Scholarship Graduate Showcase. Fellows also have opportunities to be hired as Digital Scholarship Graduate Assistants and continue to develop their skills by applying them to faculty and staff-led digital scholarship projects, developing and teaching workshops, and other activities.

Apply by September 17 for the 2021-22 cohort. We welcome applications from students at any stage of graduate study and in any department, but priority will be given to those pursuing research degrees. Applicants are strongly encouraged to discuss the program with their advisors prior to applying.View and submit the application Form here.

Application Form

Contact Alice McGrath (amcgrath1@brynmawr.edu) for more information, or register for the Zoom info session on Friday, September 10 (12:00-1:30 PM).

