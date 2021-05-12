Apply for Summer Digital Humanities and Data Science Courses

Application Deadline Extended

The Liberal Arts Collaborative for Digital Innovation (LACOL) is offering two intensive summer courses open to Bryn Mawr College students. Registration remains open until May 15th with spaces available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Apply

The two courses being offered are “Introduction to Data Science,” running from June 9th – August 6th, and “Digital Humanities: Social Justice Collections and Liberal Arts Curricula,” running from June 14th – August 6th. See here for more information on the specific content of the courses. Both courses will be taught online.

These are intensive courses, covering the same amount of content as a normal one-semester course in the span 8-9 weeks and will therefore require a greater weekly time commitment than your average class. Bryn Mawr is not currently offering academic credit for these courses. The course and grade will be listed on your transcript but will not be factored in to your GPA or count toward distribution, major, minor, or graduation requirements. Students will be expected to attend several hours of face-to-face webinar meetings per week, though course designers plan to offer multiple meeting options in order to accommodate different schedules and time zones. Students will need access to a computer and high-speed internet for the duration of the course.

You may only apply for one of the two courses. Please apply only if you are sure that you can commit to the course. If you have any questions, you may email Jennifer Spohrer (jspohrer@brynmawr.edu) about the data science course or Alicia Walker (awalker01@brynmawr.edu) about the digital humanities course.