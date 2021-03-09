2021 Digital Scholarship Summer Fellows: Apply Now

The Digital Scholarship Summer Fellows program is a paid, full-time summer internship opportunity for Bryn Mawr students to learn digital research and publication methods and gain professional experience by collaborating on a public-facing digital scholarship project. Over the course of ten weeks (June 1 through August 6, 2021), fellows explore key issues and methods in digital scholarship, critical making, and multi-modal research through a combination of hands-on work, instruction, and discussion. Fellows will also have opportunities to attend and present at conferences, create a personal website, and learn about careers in libraries, archives, and digital technology and research.

The 2021 cohort will collaborate on research project that engages with The College News, a Bryn Mawr student publication that ran from 1914 to 1968. The project aims to surface marginalized histories within archival collections through critical data visualization. Fellows will use a variety of research methods, including computational text analysis, to explore this source and discover what it can teach us about college history over a crucial period of social change. Working with the program director and other mentors, fellows will extract and visualize data, and design and author a website to share our findings. Fellows will also have the opportunity to pursue individual research projects that engage with this collection.

All students are welcome to apply, regardless of major or experience with digital scholarship. We particularly encourage applications from students who are Black, Indigenous, people of color, or from other underrepresented groups.

Apply now

Through project work, fellows will gain experience with:

Programming in python

Text analysis and natural language processing

Project management

Archival research, digital collections and metadata

Data visualization, mapping, and GIS data

Humanities data and humanistic approaches to data

Front-end web development

This position will likely include both in-person and remote work (this is subject to change in accordance with college policy and public health guidelines).

Students will be expected to:

Work on a 9-5 schedule Monday through Friday

Arrive at (virtual or in-person) meetings on time

As needed, pursue independent work with resilience, collaborate actively, and take direction

Follow campus community guidelines and public health guidelines

Successful applicants will possess:

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Willingness to learn and experiment with digital tools and methods

Interest in any of the following: digital scholarship, the history of social and racial justice, computational text analysis, data visualization, archival research, web development, programming, Bryn Mawr College history, or other areas relevant to the project

Please contact Alice McGrath with any questions. Review of applications will begin Thursday, April 1, and continue until all positions are filled.

Learn more about the program