Call for presentations: DS Graduate Showcase

This year’s Digital Scholarship Graduate Showcase will be a virtual lightning session, hosted by Digital Scholarship Graduate Fellows Kristen Patterson (Classics), Zach Silvia (Archaeology), and Thu Ta (Classics) on Thursday, April 1, 4:00-5:30.

We welcome brief (5-7 minute) presentations from Bryn Mawr graduate students on digital scholarship projects, research methodologies, and tools for digital teaching and learning. Topics may include: mapping and GIS, digital exhibits, text analysis and distant reading, public-facing scholarship, 3D-modeling, critical making, teaching with technology, and many other areas.

If you are interested in presenting at this year’s showcase or want to learn more about the Digital Scholarship Graduate Fellows program, email Alice McGrath (amcgrath1@brynmawr.edu).