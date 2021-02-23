Hiring Students for Spring 2021

Digital Scholarship Project Assistant Positions

Professor Seung-Youn Oh (Political Science, Bryn Mawr College) is looking to hire two research assistants for the Spring 2021 semester to work on projects related to uncovering the characteristics of Chinese economic sanctions through sentiment analysis and natural language processing. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 5, 2021. Please send all inquiries and job application to Prof. Oh, soh03@brynmawr.

Job description

Seeking a currently enrolled Bryn Mawr College student with intermediate or advanced Chinese language skills to collect and analyze data for a project examining how the Chinese government shapes people’s perception and (re)actions through agenda-setting to form state-led boycotts and consumer activism.

Attention to detail is important. The student will receive instruction and support for how to collect, interpret and code the relevant information and will work as part of a team with whom they can consult and ask questions.

This position pays $10.95/hour. The student will work approximately 10 hours per week. Work hours are flexible and negotiable. Work can be done from anywhere—this position is virtual. Familiarity with R and social science topics is preferred. Undergraduate students from all majors are welcome to apply.

Application instructions

Please submit a cover letter, resume, and transcript. The cover letter should include your interests and a description of how well you meet the required qualifications, including a description of your Chinese language training/ability.

Project description

The use of economic instruments to advance foreign policy goals, or economic statecraft, has long been a staple of great-power politics. China has become increasingly unafraid of employing exclusive and coercive measures to pressure targeted countries to reverse certain actions. As representative examples, China placed an import ban on Norwegian Salmon in 2010 over awarding a Nobel Peace Prize to the Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, blocked exports of rare earth minerals to Japan in 2010 and placed a ban on Filipino fruit in 2012 over territorial disputes in the East and South China Sea. China’s proximate neighbor, South Korea, experienced vigorous economic retaliation over Seoul’s decision to deploy the U.S. missile defense system from 2016 to 2018.

The very nature of Chinese economic retaliations makes this research topic academically and empirically novel and significant. American sanctions tend to be multilateral through the UN and legislated through the U.S. congress, thereby transparent with clear beginnings and endings. On the other hand, China’s sanctions are unilateral and informal, including subtle exclusion of foreign firm’s access to the Chinese market, unofficial state-led boycotts, and state-sponsored public demonstrations. This research aims to prove the ‘unofficial’ nature of Chinese coercive diplomacy through quantitative text analysis and sentiment analysis by using Chinese state-media and social media platforms in order to match the results to the various stages of diplomatic tension (formation-escalation-alleviation).