Summer 2020 DS Project Assistant Jobs

We invite current Bryn Mawr students to apply for a paid, six-week, part-time summer position as a Digital Scholarship Project Assistant for a public-facing digital scholarship project related to the use of color and paint on ancient Classical sculptures. While traces of paint have been preserved on many sculptures, they are seldom displayed as such, perpetuating misconceptions about ancient sculpture. The project Coloring the Past: restoring color to ancient sculpture seeks to rethink how ancient sculpture is displayed and restore colorful nature of ancient sculpture through projection mapping on plaster casts of ancient sculpture currently displayed in Carpenter Library. This project aims to demonstrate the value of integrating digital technologies as a method for expanding the narrative and reception of ancient sculpture.

Over the course of six weeks (June 15 through July 25, 2020), students will explore key research questions regarding the use and preservation of paint on ancient sculpture through a guided research program and learn digital methods and tools including 3D modeling, video animation, web design, and projection mapping through a combination of hands-on work, instruction, and discussion.

Job details:

20 hrs/week June 15-25

$10.20/hr

Remote position

Supervisor: Dr. Laura Surtees

Successful applicants will possess:

Excellent collaboration skills

Good written and oral communication skills

Ability to work independently and with a team

Interest in conducting research

Willingness to learn new technologies

Successful candidates may also possess:

Interest in or knowledge of classical art and archeology, museum studies, or related fields

Interest in or knowledge of projection mapping, CAD, video production, or 3D modeling

We welcome applicants from all majors. No prior experience with digital scholarship or ancient art necessary.

Questions? Please contact digitalscholarship@brynmawr.edu.