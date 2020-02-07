Spring 2020 Digital Scholarship Workshops

Introduction to Adobe Photoshop

Instructor: Andrea Samz-Pustol

Date & Time: Thursday, February 13th at 4:30pm

Location: Canaday Computing Lab (Room 315)

Description: Are you about to turn in a paper or presentation and your images need some editing? This workshop will teach basic skills such as cropping, color alteration, adding text, removal of text or other unwanted information, layers, file types, etc. Sample images will be provided, but students are encouraged to bring their own images to edit. By the end of this workshop students will be able to prepare and improve old images, images scanned from publications, maps, and photographs for their final papers, presentations, or papers bound for publication.

Register

Introduction to Mapping and GIS

Instructor: Katie Breyer

Date & Time: Thursday, February 25th at 4:00pm

Location: Carpenter Digital Media and Collaboration Lab

Description: This workshop aims to provide basic and instructional information regarding Geographical Information Systems (GIS) and aims to provide the participants with basic knowledge of spatial data and mapping. The workshop consists of a brief lecture that will explain what GIS is, the uses of it, and why it is a relevant tool for all students in all disciplines. The second half of the workshop will consist of an activity or two that will allow the participants to engage with the GIS tools and data they just learned about.

Register

Data Visualization with Palladio

Instructor: Molly Kuchler

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 4th at 5:30pm

Location: Carpenter Digital Media and Collaboration Lab

Description: This workshop will give a basic introduction to the humanities-focused data visualization tool, Palladio. This Stanford University-developed, browser-based application allows you to create network maps, web graphs, and charts to display a wide range of data. Using a pre-composed dataset, students will learn to manipulate layers of data from a Google spreadsheet (or Excel) into layers of interconnecting network maps and charts, perfect for class presentations and further research. Students will also learn (if they are history or classics inclined) about the ancient place-mapping database Pleiades and its usefulness in creating network maps.

Register

Cleaning data with OpenRefine

Instructor: RJ Barnes

Date & Time: Thursday, March 26th at 5:30pm

Location: Carpenter Digital Media and Collaboration Lab

Description: Researchers of any discipline must often work with messy datasets. This workshop will introduce the open-source, data cleaning program OpenRefine (formerly GoogleRefine). We will cover the basics of installing OpenRefine and using it to explore and clean up tabular datasets on a spreadsheet.

Register

Corpus Analysis with AntConc

Instructor: Devin Lawson

Date & Time: Thursday, April 9th at 6:00pm

Location: Carpenter Digital Media and Collaboration Lab

Description: This workshop will focus on corpus analysis using the software package AntConc. Corpus analysis allows us to compare and draw patterns from textual objects from a distance, thereby confirming suspicions or answering research questions we might have about the text. In this workshop, we will discuss general questions such as why text analysis is important, situations in which it can be used, and how to identify and to create meaningful comparisons, as well as using AntConc to find keywords, collocate and create word lists, and compare corpora.

Register