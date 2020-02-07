Apply to be a 2020 Digital Scholarship Summer Fellow

About the DSSF program

The Digital Scholarship Summer Fellows program is a paid, full-time summer internship opportunity for Bryn Mawr students to learn digital research and publication methods and gain professional experience by collaborating on a public-facing digital scholarship project. Over the course of ten weeks, fellows explore key issues and methods in digital scholarship, critical making, and multi-modal research through a combination of hands-on work, instruction, and discussion. Fellows will also have opportunities to visit local cultural heritage institutions, attend and present at conferences, create a personal digital portfolio, and learn about careers in libraries, museums, and digital media and research.

Summer 2020 dates: June 1-August 7

Program director: Dr. Alice McGrath (Digital Scholarship Specialist)

Research project director: Dr. Vanessa Davies

Research project: “’24, ’31 Students Study Race” is an archival project about two conferences on race that Bryn Mawr students co-organized in the early-twentieth century. The 1924 conference was a three-day event co-organized by students at Bryn Mawr, Swarthmore, and Penn and held on Swarthmore’s campus. Students—black and white, male and female—from other institutions attended, exchanged ideas, and socialized with one another. The 1931 conference, a one-day event, was organized by Bryn Mawr students and held on Bryn Mawr’s campus. The event featured many prominent speakers of color, including Walter White, head of the NAACP, Alice Dunbar Nelson, poet and member of the Interracial Committee of the Society of Friends, and W. E. B. Du Bois, editor of The Crisis. Throughout the summer, the fellows will work with the program and project directors to design and produce a public-facing website (likely including digital exhibits, maps, data visualizations and other forms of digital scholarship) about these conferences.

Through project work, fellows will build familiarity with:

Methods for representing historical artifacts and materials, including digital exhibitions

Mapping, GIS, and geospatial analysis

Project management

Archival research

Web publishing and digital content management

Data management and visualization

Digital research methods for the humanities and social sciences

For applicants

All students are welcome to apply, regardless of major or experience with digital scholarship. We particularly encourage applications from African American, Latinx, and Native American students, as well as students from other underrepresented groups.

Successful applicants will possess:

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Interest in any of the following: digital scholarship, the history of social and racial justice, archival research, Bryn Mawr College history, or other areas relevant to the project

Commitment to learning and experimenting with digital tools and methods

Desire to apply digital scholarship skills to future research, creative, or professional projects

Ability to work with a team and take direction

Ability to work independently with initiative and resilience

Ability to consistently arrive on time and work from 9-5 Monday through Friday

Please contact Alice McGrath with any questions. Review of applications will begin Monday, March 2, and continue until all positions are filled.

<a href=”http://digitalscholarship.blogs.brynmawr.edu/digital-scholars…-fellows-program/”>See past cohorts and projects

Apply now