Now Hiring Students for Spring 2020

Book Traces @ Bryn Mawr
Digital Scholarship Project Assistants
The digital scholarship program has two open positions for undergraduate students to work on the Book Traces @ Bryn Mawr project (Spring 2020). Students will work 3-4 hours per week assisting with data collection and creating a website to showcase their findings. Book Traces is a multi-institution research initiative collecting data about reader interventions in 19th-century books. The project focuses on the circulating collections of academic libraries and books published 1820-1920. Bryn Mawr has surveyed about 1,000 of our pre-1920 books, with many more to go.
Job duties
- Collect data on reader markings in library books using the app (provided)
- Analyze the findings: as needed, conduct original research about particular books and their owners
- Collaborate to design a web-based publication of findings (digital exhibit, infographic, data visualization, etc.) The shape of this publication will depend on student interest.
Requirements
Successful candidates should
- Have strong curiosity about the project
- Be creative and thinkers who can solve problems and work independently and as part of a team
- Be willing to build digital competencies by experimenting with new tools and methods
- Have interest in or experience with one or more of the following:
- Working with archival material and rare books
- Working with data (analysis and visualization)
- Web publishing, design, and development
- Literary or cultural history research
NB: no experience is needed to apply, though experience will be considered
To apply
Email digitalscholarship@brynmawr.edu and include:
- Your name, BMC email address and ID number
- Whether you have employment as part of your financial aid package
- A short statement of interest in the project (not to exceed 200 words)
- Optional: a resume or list of relevant courses
Applications will be reviewed starting February 7. Please contact Alice McGrath with any questions or concerns.