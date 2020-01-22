Now Hiring Students for Spring 2020

Posted January 22nd, 2020 at 11:07 am.

Book Traces @ Bryn Mawr

Digital Scholarship Project Assistants

The digital scholarship program has two open positions for undergraduate students to work on the Book Traces @ Bryn Mawr project (Spring 2020). Students will work 3-4 hours per week assisting with data collection and creating a website to showcase their findings. Book Traces is a multi-institution research initiative collecting data about reader interventions in 19th-century books. The project focuses on the circulating collections of academic libraries and books published 1820-1920. Bryn Mawr has surveyed about 1,000 of our pre-1920 books, with many more to go.

Job duties

  • Collect data on reader markings in library books using the app (provided)
  • Analyze the findings: as needed, conduct original research about particular books and their owners
  • Collaborate to design a web-based publication of findings (digital exhibit, infographic, data visualization, etc.) The shape of this publication will depend on student interest.

Requirements

Successful candidates should

  • Have strong curiosity about the project
  • Be creative and thinkers who can solve problems and work independently and as part of a team
  • Be willing to build digital competencies by experimenting with new tools and methods
  • Have interest in or experience with one or more of the following:
    • Working with archival material and rare books
    • Working with data (analysis and visualization)
    • Web publishing, design, and development
    • Literary or cultural history research

NB: no experience is needed to apply, though experience will be considered

To apply

Email digitalscholarship@brynmawr.edu and include:

  • Your name, BMC email address and ID number
  • Whether you have employment as part of your financial aid package
  • A short statement of interest in the project (not to exceed 200 words)
  • Optional: a resume or list of relevant courses

Applications will be reviewed starting February 7. Please contact Alice McGrath with any questions or concerns.

Filed under: Digital Scholarship Research Assistants,News,Opportunities by Alice McGrath

Comments are closed.