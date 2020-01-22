Now Hiring Students for Spring 2020

Book Traces @ Bryn Mawr

Digital Scholarship Project Assistants

The digital scholarship program has two open positions for undergraduate students to work on the Book Traces @ Bryn Mawr project (Spring 2020). Students will work 3-4 hours per week assisting with data collection and creating a website to showcase their findings. Book Traces is a multi-institution research initiative collecting data about reader interventions in 19th-century books. The project focuses on the circulating collections of academic libraries and books published 1820-1920. Bryn Mawr has surveyed about 1,000 of our pre-1920 books, with many more to go.

Job duties

Collect data on reader markings in library books using the app (provided)

Analyze the findings: as needed, conduct original research about particular books and their owners

Collaborate to design a web-based publication of findings (digital exhibit, infographic, data visualization, etc.) The shape of this publication will depend on student interest.

Requirements

Successful candidates should

Have strong curiosity about the project

Be creative and thinkers who can solve problems and work independently and as part of a team

Be willing to build digital competencies by experimenting with new tools and methods

Have interest in or experience with one or more of the following: Working with archival material and rare books Working with data (analysis and visualization) Web publishing, design, and development Literary or cultural history research



NB: no experience is needed to apply, though experience will be considered

To apply

Email digitalscholarship@brynmawr.edu and include:

Your name, BMC email address and ID number

Whether you have employment as part of your financial aid package

A short statement of interest in the project (not to exceed 200 words)

Optional: a resume or list of relevant courses

Applications will be reviewed starting February 7. Please contact Alice McGrath with any questions or concerns.